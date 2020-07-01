CHAMBERS - Anne Abels
Anne Abels Chambers died peacefully in her home in Mayville, NY on a sunny morning on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 99 1/2 years old... as she had predicted! There will be no public services observed. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.