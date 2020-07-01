Anne Abels CHAMBERS
CHAMBERS - Anne Abels
Anne Abels Chambers died peacefully in her home in Mayville, NY on a sunny morning on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 99 1/2 years old... as she had predicted!



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Freay Funeral Home - Mayville
139 S Erie Street
Mayville, NY 14757
(716) 753-7144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with Jane, Andy, Bridget and Missy and the rest of the family at this time. She was a great lady and will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Francie Carlson
Friend
