Anne M. (McGarva) LITALIEN
Of Kenmore, NY, August 19, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Albert Litalien; dear mother of Jean (late Jake) Henesey, Janet LaFalce and the late Jeffrey Litalien; loving grandmother of Brian, Maureen, Emily, Jessica and Jack and great-grandmother of Ava, Brielle, Owen, Max and Carly; sister of William (Sharon) McGarva and the late Jean (late Ike) Eisenberg. Private Interment will be held in Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1723
(716) 877-7979
