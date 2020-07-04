JACKSON - Anne Marie
(nee Scott)
Passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born to Harry and Dorothy Scott (nee Viets) of Lewiston, NY on September 27, 1930. Anne attended the Lewiston Red Brick School where she met her loved Richard " Dick" Jackson. Their group was fondly known as the "The River Rats". She attended Ithaca College and later married Richard on July 11, 1953. Anne's lifelong passion was teaching children to swim. She enjoyed canoing, gardening, bird watching and reading a good book. She and Dick were avid dancers and were also members of the skeet shooting league at the 3F Club. She was predeceased by him on July 22, 2015 after 62 wonderful years together. Anne is survived by her children Michael (Lisa) Jackson, Sheri (Ben) Sicoli, Debra (Chris McNamara) Jackson, Kevin Jackson, Timothy Jackson, and Colleen Jackson. Her grandchildren Nathan (Jennifer) Flint, Courtney (Matt) Nation, Evinn (Bill Downs) Neadow, Jenelle Neadow, Rachel Selkregg, Lindsey (Christian) Seemayer, Ryan (Brooke) Clayton, Jillian Jackson, Kathleen Flint and Merrissa Langston; she is also survived by fourteen great-grandchildren and her brother, James Scott; Anne is predeceased by a sister, Helen "Punky" Scott Heineman and a brother Charles Scott. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 3-8 PM, at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES INC., (N. Fourth and Ridge Sts.) Funeral Services will be held on MONDAY, in the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM, with Rev. Richard Gilbert, officiating. Burial will be in Dickersonville Cemetery, Town of Lewiston. (Please be aware due to Covid - 19 protocols facial coverings are required, and the building capacity is limited). In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to Niagara Hospice 4675 Sunset Dr. Lockport, NY 14094. Visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
