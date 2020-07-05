1/1
Anne Marie (Cottrell) PRIVITERA
PRIVITERA - Anne Marie
(nee Cottrell)
July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Louis M. Privitera. Loving mother of Michael Louis, Jo-Marie and Lou Ann (Francis X.) Gloekler. Cherished Grandmother of Michael F. Gloekler, Brian C. Gloekler and Katherine A. Gloekler. Great-grandmother of two. Dear sister of the late Joseph (Mary) Cottrell, Mary Rahill and Edward Cottrell. Sister-in-law of Kitty Cottrell. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to the current public health crisis funeral services were private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Anne Marie's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne Marie's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14223
(716) 836-2935
