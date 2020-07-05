PRIVITERA - Anne Marie
(nee Cottrell)
July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Louis M. Privitera. Loving mother of Michael Louis, Jo-Marie and Lou Ann (Francis X.) Gloekler. Cherished Grandmother of Michael F. Gloekler, Brian C. Gloekler and Katherine A. Gloekler. Great-grandmother of two. Dear sister of the late Joseph (Mary) Cottrell, Mary Rahill and Edward Cottrell. Sister-in-law of Kitty Cottrell. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to the current public health crisis funeral services were private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Anne Marie's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne Marie's memory to a charity of your choice
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne Marie's memory to a charity of your choice