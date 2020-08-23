MOORE - Annette J.

(nee Szymanski)

Of Depew, August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Moore; devoted mother of Michelle (David) Novak, Connie Wanke, Richard (Kim) Moore II, Paula (David) Sable; loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of Dianna (late Frank) Ostrach, Timothy (Vickey) Szymanski and the late Linda (late Charles) Long; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 2-6 PM. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Mrs. Moore was an avid Bingo Player. Flowers gratefully declined.







