CANNIZZARO - Annuncio D. Jr.
Of Buffalo, NY, July 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Janice (Hoy) Cannizzaro; dearest father of Darren (Lynn) and Joseph (Marie) Cannizzaro; grandfather of Tiffany A. Machione, Dominic F., Joseph C., Schuyler D. and Nico A. Cannizzaro; great-grandfather of Riley Machione; son of the late Annuncio and Marie (Marcellino) Cannizzaro; brother of Phyllis (late Vincent) DeAngelo and the late Joseph (Mary Ann), Lucian (Jeanette) and Patrick (Ann) Cannizzaro; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Cannizzaro was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com