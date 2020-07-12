1/1
Anthony J. WEZKA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEZKA - Anthony J.
Of Lancaster, June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Ceil (nee Wojcik); devoted father of Lynne (Herb) Roosa, Susan Wezka, Wendy (Sean) Keenan, Sharon (Phil) Shiver, Heather Chiarello and the late Mark Wezka; loving grand father of Alexis and Quinn Richardson, Blake, Brian and Adam Keenan, Katherine, Phillip and Sarah Shiver, A.J., Matt Wezka and Ava Chiarello; dear brother of the late Rose Donatello and late Cynthia Steigert; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday, July 18, at 9:30 AM. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33 percent restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays. Mr. Wezka was a member of Hawkeye Bowman and the parish Holy Name Society. Those wishing may express condolences at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.
4929 Broadway
Depew, NY 14043
(716) 684-1736
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved