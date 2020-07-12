WEZKA - Anthony J.
Of Lancaster, June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Ceil (nee Wojcik); devoted father of Lynne (Herb) Roosa, Susan Wezka, Wendy (Sean) Keenan, Sharon (Phil) Shiver, Heather Chiarello and the late Mark Wezka; loving grand father of Alexis and Quinn Richardson, Blake, Brian and Adam Keenan, Katherine, Phillip and Sarah Shiver, A.J., Matt Wezka and Ava Chiarello; dear brother of the late Rose Donatello and late Cynthia Steigert; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew, Saturday, July 18, at 9:30 AM. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33 percent restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays. Mr. Wezka was a member of Hawkeye Bowman and the parish Holy Name Society. Those wishing may express condolences at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com