COPPOLA - Anthony L. "Tony"
March 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret M. (nee Lawandus) Coppola; loving father of Colleen (Michael) Kelly, Michael (Cheryl) Coppola, Susan (Jeffrey) Reschke and Mary Kay (Jay) Polston; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren; caring brother of Louise (John) Andrews; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY, on Friday, July 31st, at 10 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and a 6 foot separation are required at all times. Due to Covid-19 concerns and restrictions, there will be no reception following the service. If desired, contributions in Tony's memory may be sent to his grandson's school by visiting www.holychildhood.org
Mr. Coppola was a US Air Force Korean War Veteran and a retired teacher with the Buffalo Board of Education.
