Anthony L. "Chuck" GUIDO Jr.
GUIDO - Anthony L., Jr. "Chuck"
Of Elma, NY, August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Phyllis (Labuszewski) Guido; dearest father of Sal (Suzanne) Guido, Karen Gaiser, and Anthony Joel (Karen) Guido; loving grandfather of Nicholas Guido, Lisa (Donald) Leidolph, Nathan (Rebecca) Guido, Lindsey Gaiser, and four great-grandchildren; also survived by a brother and sisters. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:30 AM at St. Vincent De Paul Church, Rice Rd. (Springbrook). Friends are invited. Chuck was the owner of Custom Canvas Mfg. Co. Online condolences www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY 14224
(716) 668-5666
