GUIDO - Anthony L., Jr. "Chuck"
Of Elma, NY, August 6, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Phyllis (Labuszewski) Guido; dearest father of Sal (Suzanne) Guido, Karen Gaiser, and Anthony Joel (Karen) Guido; loving grandfather of Nicholas Guido, Lisa (Donald) Leidolph, Nathan (Rebecca) Guido, Lindsey Gaiser, and four great-grandchildren; also survived by a brother and sisters. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:30 AM at St. Vincent De Paul Church, Rice Rd. (Springbrook). Friends are invited. Chuck was the owner of Custom Canvas Mfg. Co. Online condolences www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com