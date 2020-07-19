KUZMIERCZAK - Anthony L. "Chef Tony"
July 13, 2020. Beloved partner of Kami Carpenter and her daughter Journey; dear son of Stanley Kuzmierczak and Elizabeth (Leonard) Gross; brother of Mark (Denise) Kuzmierczak and Leslie (Salvatore) Galioto; grandson of Anthony Grabski; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service private. A Memorial will be held at a future date. Tony was a proud Executive Chef and gave his time volunteering for Homeless Shelters and His Fellow Man, especially the Little Portion Friary.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.