KUZMIERCZAK - Anthony L. "Chef Tony"

July 13, 2020. Beloved partner of Kami Carpenter and her daughter Journey; dear son of Stanley Kuzmierczak and Elizabeth (Leonard) Gross; brother of Mark (Denise) Kuzmierczak and Leslie (Salvatore) Galioto; grandson of Anthony Grabski; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service private. A Memorial will be held at a future date. Tony was a proud Executive Chef and gave his time volunteering for Homeless Shelters and His Fellow Man, especially the Little Portion Friary.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store