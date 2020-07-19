1/1
Anthony L. "Chef Tony" KUZMIERCZAK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUZMIERCZAK - Anthony L. "Chef Tony"
July 13, 2020. Beloved partner of Kami Carpenter and her daughter Journey; dear son of Stanley Kuzmierczak and Elizabeth (Leonard) Gross; brother of Mark (Denise) Kuzmierczak and Leslie (Salvatore) Galioto; grandson of Anthony Grabski; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service private. A Memorial will be held at a future date. Tony was a proud Executive Chef and gave his time volunteering for Homeless Shelters and His Fellow Man, especially the Little Portion Friary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved