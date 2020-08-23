Malczewski - Antoinette M. "Toni"(nee Sartori)
August 14, 2020 of Lake View, NY. Beloved wife of Eugene J. Malczewski; devoted mother of Diane, Nancy (Neal), and Chuck (Lisa); cherished grandmother of Kara, Abby, and Haley; loving sister of the late Lucille (Matthew) Comella, Marilyn Barry, the late Harvey (Marian) Malczewski; also survived by dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial to take place at 10AM on Wed. Aug 26 at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, NY. Please assemble at the church. To keep with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga. Online condolences and donations to be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
