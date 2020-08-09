PRIBEK - Antoinette (nee Frank)

August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Pribek; devoted mother of Stephen (Susan) Pribek; loving grandmother of Hannah (Nick) Pribek, Mathew (Marie) Pribek, Sabrina Briton, and six great-grandchildren; dear sister of James, Anthony, late Joseph, Steven, Peter, and Anna; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Monday 5-7 PM., where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM immediately following visitation. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Flowers gratefully declined.







