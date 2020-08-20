1/1
Antonia (Tiani) PLACANICA
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PLACANICA - Antonia (nee Tiani)
Age 84, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at home surrounded by family under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Mrs. Placanica was born in Sant 'Eufemia, d' Aspromonte Reggio Calabria, Italy, on November 25, 1935, to Giuseppe and Grazia (Infantino) Tiani. She relocated to Brooklyn NY in 1961 obtaining her Cosmetology certificate soon after. She later moved to North Tonawanda, retiring from DeGraff Memorial Hospital, where she worked and served as Union Steward in the Environmental Services department. She was proud to become a naturalized citizen in 1995. After her retirement, she continued to work as a Crossing Guard for the North Tonawanda School District and Pane's Restaurant. Antonia was predeceased by her husband Rosario V. Placanica, who died in 2005. Antonia is survived by her daughter Rosa (Charles) DeRose; sister of Rosa (Giuseppe) Papalia, Frances (the late Anthony) Imparato and the late Dominic (Rose) Tiani; grandmother of Charlie C. and Sammy R. DeRose; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Wattengel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Wattengel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wattengel Funeral Home
533 Meadow Dr
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 693-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wattengel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved