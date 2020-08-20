PLACANICA - Antonia (nee Tiani)
Age 84, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at home surrounded by family under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Mrs. Placanica was born in Sant 'Eufemia, d' Aspromonte Reggio Calabria, Italy, on November 25, 1935, to Giuseppe and Grazia (Infantino) Tiani. She relocated to Brooklyn NY in 1961 obtaining her Cosmetology certificate soon after. She later moved to North Tonawanda, retiring from DeGraff Memorial Hospital, where she worked and served as Union Steward in the Environmental Services department. She was proud to become a naturalized citizen in 1995. After her retirement, she continued to work as a Crossing Guard for the North Tonawanda School District and Pane's Restaurant. Antonia was predeceased by her husband Rosario V. Placanica, who died in 2005. Antonia is survived by her daughter Rosa (Charles) DeRose; sister of Rosa (Giuseppe) Papalia, Frances (the late Anthony) Imparato and the late Dominic (Rose) Tiani; grandmother of Charlie C. and Sammy R. DeRose; also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Wattengel.com