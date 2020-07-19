1/1
Archie W. TWICHELL
TWICHELL - Archie W.
Of East Aurora, NY, July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joyce B. (DePerno) Twichell; dearest father of Pamela J. Martin, Jeffrey P. (Maryna), Peter J. (Monika), John P. Twichell, Shari A. (Kevin) Annas, and the late Mark D. Collier; grandfather of Tyler, Alexandria, and Nicole Twichell, Jennifer and Theodore Annas; great-grandfather of Hayley Reese; brother of Kent "Marvin" Twichell; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 9:30 AM. Private interment at Oakwood Cemetery. Mr. Twichell was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, retired from Moog, Inc., after 41 years of service, and was a member of the Elma Conservation Club. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Charities. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Share condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
