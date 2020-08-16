1/1
Ardell J. (Morrison) KRAUSE
KRAUSE - Ardell J. (nee Morrison)
Age 91, of Amherst, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Wife of the late Ervin Krause; loving mother of Ronald Krause, Russell (Marie) Krause, Christine (Ray) Sullivan and Catherine (Thomas) Whitehead and the late Richard and Robert Krause; proud grandmother of Kieth, Greg, Andrea, Elizabeth, Nikki, Audrey and Andrew; great-grandmother of eight; sister of the late Evelyn, Donald, Ronald, Maxine and Andrew; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda, from 5-7 PM, where a Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM. Interment will be private at Acacia Park Cemetery. Ardell worked as a Line Cook for the University of Buffalo for over 21 years. She was well liked by many of her students and she enjoyed bowling, bingo and gardening at home.



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
AUG
17
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Funeral Home - North Tonawanda
156 Robinson Street
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
