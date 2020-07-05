1/1
Arlene A. (Hart) DUNBAR
DUNBAR - Arlene A. (nee Hart)
June 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Dunbar; dear mother of Richard (Jeanne), Ronald, and Teri (Greg) Piekarec; loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Russell and Leola (Gorman) Hart; sister of Russell (Mary) Hart and the late Diane (late Bob) Ray and James (late Marilyn) Hart; sister-in-law of Beverly (Jim) Newham. Private services were held at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
