Arlene BRIGGS

BRIGGS - Arlene

Age 80, passed August 3, 2020 in Dunkirk, NY. Wife of the late Charles R. Briggs; daughter of the late Walter and Marion (Richter) Olejniczak. She was also preceded in death by her step-father Frank Dragan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 328 Washington Ave., Dunkirk. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Mausoleum of St. Mary's Cemetery, Dunkirk. Visitation is Thursday, 4-7 PM at the McGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk.







