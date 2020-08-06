1/1
Arlene BRIGGS
BRIGGS - Arlene
Age 80, passed August 3, 2020 in Dunkirk, NY. Wife of the late Charles R. Briggs; daughter of the late Walter and Marion (Richter) Olejniczak. She was also preceded in death by her step-father Frank Dragan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 328 Washington Ave., Dunkirk. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Mausoleum of St. Mary's Cemetery, Dunkirk. Visitation is Thursday, 4-7 PM at the McGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
McGraw-Kowal Funeral Home
736 Central Ave
Dunkirk, NY 14048
(716) 366-1320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
