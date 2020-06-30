SLACHCIAK - Arlene
(nee Trzaska)
June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Slachciak Jr.; dearest mother of Andrew J. Slachciak III (Kathy), Audrey Farrell, Linda (Gene) Berger, Sandra (Randolph) Ashby, Timothy Slachciak, Brendan (Terrell) Klema, Kevin (Sara) Slachciak, Kim Carney (Butch) and Pam Fullone; survived by 31 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister of Janice (John) Pendergast, Kenneth (Carol) Trzaska, late Arthur (Lillian), late Eugene and late Gary Trzaska. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary R.C. Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Interment in St Matthews Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, occupancy limitations and face coverings will be observed. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.