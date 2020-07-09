1/1
Arnie M. STIEGLER
STIEGLER - Arnie M.
July 7, 2020, age 68. Beloved husband of 37 years to Cynthia L. (nee Strauss) Stiegler; loving father of Louise Stiegler and Katheryn (Richard III) Lukasik; cherished grandfather of Richard IV; caring brother of John (Carol) Stiegler; dear son-in-law of Marie Strauss; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday, from 4-8 PM, at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma. Services will be held privately by the family. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. If desired, memorials may be made in Arnie's name to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center for Brain Cancer. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 9, 2020.
