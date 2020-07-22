1/
Arnold V. JOHNSON
1923 - 2020
JOHNSON - Arnold V.
Of Lancaster, NY, July 19, 2020, age 96. Beloved husband of 75 years, to Lenore (Monin); loving father of Lynda (Paul) Sisti, Carol Johnson and Lawrence (Patricia) Johnson; dearest grandfather of Gregory Bress, Michele (Jodi) Wilczak, Julie Johnson and Lawrence II (Guadalupe) Johnson; great-grandfather of Stephenie, Jason, Matthew, Nathan, Garrett, Liam and Jashlii; son of the late Edward and late Frances (Pautler); brother of the late Suzann; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning at 9:30. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 1 St. Marys Hill, Lancaster, NY 14086. Your online condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY 14086
716-683-2286
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time! Kathy Macko & Family
Kathy Macko
Friend
July 22, 2020
So glad to speak to Uncle Arnold by phone recently. He was kind and concerned. Our love and prayers are sent to dear Aunt Lenore and our cousins and their families .
Cathy (Monin)and Marcel Rouin and children.
catherine Rouin
Family
