JOHNSON - Arnold V.
Of Lancaster, NY, July 19, 2020, age 96. Beloved husband of 75 years, to Lenore (Monin); loving father of Lynda (Paul) Sisti, Carol Johnson and Lawrence (Patricia) Johnson; dearest grandfather of Gregory Bress, Michele (Jodi) Wilczak, Julie Johnson and Lawrence II (Guadalupe) Johnson; great-grandfather of Stephenie, Jason, Matthew, Nathan, Garrett, Liam and Jashlii; son of the late Edward and late Frances (Pautler); brother of the late Suzann; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning at 9:30. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 1 St. Marys Hill, Lancaster, NY 14086. Your online condolences may be shared at www.wendelandloecherinc.com