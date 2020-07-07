1/
Arthur A. DiLAPO
DiLAPO - Arthur A.
of Clarence, entered into rest on July 6, 2020. Loving son of the late Catheren (late Nate) Grilo; cherished friend of Michael Mole and Robert Dowdell; loved by his secondary family at Heritage Christian Services. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Thursday from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT OF NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY WILL BE OBSERVED.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

