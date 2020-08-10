PAPAJ - Arthur A.
Of Lyndonville, NY, formally of Black Rock, August 8, 2020, at age 86. Beloved husband of Diana (Homjak); loving father of Sharon Park, Karen (Tracy) Heston, Michael (Christie Abbott), Lawrence (Laurie), Cristine (Leonard Lorenz) Hughes, Teresa (Mark Onesi) Bahne and Adam (Kerry) Papaj; devoted grandfather of twenty-three grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; dear brother of Loretta (late Edward) Quinn, Edward (late Louise) and the late Lilliann (Walter) Wloch, John, Stanley, Genevieve (Joseph) Colone, Rose (Eugene) Sia and Chester Papaj; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at THE KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Tuesday, 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Wednesday, at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. For the safety of family and guests, please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Arthur was retired from Continental Can. Donations to Orleans County Hospice are preferred. Please share condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com