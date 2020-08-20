1/1
Arthur J. MAZUROWSKI
MAZUROWSKI - Arthur J.
Age 91, August 18, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Marie (Nowicki) Mazurowski; dearest father of Nancy (David) Jeski, Alan Mazurowski and Laura (Philip) Seiferth; loving grandfather of Tory, Andrea, Logan, Olivia, Emelia and Andrew; brother of Marion (late Eugene) Jasieniecki and late Norma (late Stanley) Popadowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, (2 blocks south of William St.) on Saturday morning, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM (Prayer service at 11 AM). Entombment following in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Erie Co. SPCA. Arthur was a US Army veteran and was a member of Leonard Post VFW Post 6211, St. Martha Parish Senior Club and Cheektowaga Seniors. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Smolarek Funeral Home
AUG
22
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Smolarek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 668-3122
