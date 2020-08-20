MAZUROWSKI - Arthur J.
Age 91, August 18, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Marie (Nowicki) Mazurowski; dearest father of Nancy (David) Jeski, Alan Mazurowski and Laura (Philip) Seiferth; loving grandfather of Tory, Andrea, Logan, Olivia, Emelia and Andrew; brother of Marion (late Eugene) Jasieniecki and late Norma (late Stanley) Popadowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, (2 blocks south of William St.) on Saturday morning, from 9:30 AM - 11 AM (Prayer service at 11 AM). Entombment following in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Erie Co. SPCA. Arthur was a US Army veteran and was a member of Leonard Post VFW Post 6211, St. Martha Parish Senior Club and Cheektowaga Seniors. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required. Please share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com