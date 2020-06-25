McCULLOUGH - Arthur L., Jr.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 19, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Saturday, from 2-4 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Pursuant to the "UNPAUSING" NYS GUIDELINES, 25% occupancy limitations will be observed.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.