BURZYNSKI - Arthur Louis
It is with great sadness that the Burzynski Family announce the death of Arthur Louis Burzynski on Sunday evening, August 23, 2020. Mr. Burzynski was 90 at the time of his death. Survivors include his beloved wife, Rita Olszewski Burzynski; his five children, Sharon Kohl and her husband, Dennis, David Burzynski, Sandra Breaux and her husband, Ronald, Susan Bais and her husband, Anshu, and Stacey Strzalka and her husband, Gary; seventeen grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Mr. Burzynski was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Rak Burzynski; one brother, Raymond Burzynski; and one sister, Leona Carothers. A native of Buffalo, New York, and his golden years, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. Mr. Burzynski was a devoted military man. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force for over 23 years until his retirement in 1970. He was also proud of his family and his love and care to all members will be greatly treasured. View the obituary and guest book online at www.mourning.com
