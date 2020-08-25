1/
Arthur Louis BURZYNSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURZYNSKI - Arthur Louis
It is with great sadness that the Burzynski Family announce the death of Arthur Louis Burzynski on Sunday evening, August 23, 2020. Mr. Burzynski was 90 at the time of his death. Survivors include his beloved wife, Rita Olszewski Burzynski; his five children, Sharon Kohl and her husband, Dennis, David Burzynski, Sandra Breaux and her husband, Ronald, Susan Bais and her husband, Anshu, and Stacey Strzalka and her husband, Gary; seventeen grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren. Mr. Burzynski was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Rak Burzynski; one brother, Raymond Burzynski; and one sister, Leona Carothers. A native of Buffalo, New York, and his golden years, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. Mr. Burzynski was a devoted military man. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force for over 23 years until his retirement in 1970. He was also proud of his family and his love and care to all members will be greatly treasured. View the obituary and guest book online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE - 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, (337) 984-2811



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside
600 E Farrel Rd
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 984-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Southside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved