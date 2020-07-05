MILLER - Ashanti I.
July 2, 2020, of East Amherst, suddenly at age 40. Beloved daughter of Clementine "Tina" (nee Washington) and James Miller; dear sister of Evelyn (James) Foots, Deitrice Mills, Kim Huguley, Moricia Miller, Edgar (Debra) Mills and James E. Miller, Jr.; also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10th from 10am - 12pm at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (at Hopkins Rd.) where services will follow at 12pm. Interment to follow at Elmlawn Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com