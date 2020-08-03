1/
Ashlea ROBERTS
ROBERTS - Ashlea
Age 41, of Niagara Falls, NY, on July 31, 2020. The family will be present on Wednesday, August 5th, from 4-7 PM at OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY, where a Funeral Service will follow visitation at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to Hospice Buffalo. ****All occupancy, PPE and social distancing guidelines will be practiced. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful to bring face coverings and the current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding.**** Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and view full life story by visiting Ashlea's Tribute Page at GOODLANDERCARES.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 3, 2020.
