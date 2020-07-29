ROBINSON - Audrey D. (nee Kipphut)
July 25, 2020, age 78. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Robinson, Sr.; loving mother of Kelly (Michael) Kotak, Gina (Michael) Daley, Patrick (Heather) Boland and Maria (Patrick) Peterson; dear stepmother of Rob (Karen) Robinson; cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Forrest (Carla) Kipphut, Joseph (Clarisse) Kipphut and Jeffrey (Tami) Kipphut; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Funeral Services to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Audrey's memory to the WNY Alzheimer's Association
, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Audrey's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com