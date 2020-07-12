1/
Audrey J. (Marriott) ALBERT
ALBERT - Audrey J.
(nee Marriott)
age 88 of the Town of Pendleton, July 3, 2020 under the care of Hospice. Wife of 56 years to the late Duane L. Albert who died in 2008, mother of Gary (Judy), Richard (Alison) and Bruce (Karen) Albert. Also many loving grandchildren , great grandchildren and extended family and friends. Audrey was a long time volunteer at DeGraff Memorial Hospital. A private visitation and Prayer Service was held by Audrey's immediate family. Memorial contributions in memory of Audrey may be made to Hospice Buffalo or to DeGraff Memorial Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
