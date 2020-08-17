1/
Audrey J. (Wendt) DAVIS
DAVIS - Audrey J. (nee Wendt)
Age 92, of the City of Tonawanda, August 12, 2020. Wife of the late George W. Davis, who died in 2008; mother of James Wilson (Sandra) Davis and Carla Sue (Perry) Cline; grandmother of James Wilson (Carol) and Joseph Wilson (Erica) Davis, Cory Edward and Kelly Lynn Wright; great-grandmother of Paxton Herbert, Mitilda Rose, Sara and Kayla Davis, Elizabeth and Alex Sirgey; and sister of the late Donna, John, William and Nancy. Audrey was a Life Member of Bethlehem Chap., 634 OES and Beta Sigma Phi. Also a member of the Tonawanda Senior Citizens, Travel Club and the Salvation Army Golden Agers. Audrey had been employed by Van Raalt Co., Jenss Twin-Ton and retired from L.L. Berger, Inc. A private Prayer Service and Burial will be held in Elmlawn Cemetery, with Audrey's immediate family. Memorial contributions in memory of Audrey, may be made to the Salvation Army Tonawanda Corps. Condolences shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY 14150
(716) 693-1551
