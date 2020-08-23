1/1
Audrey M. (Ziecker) WOOLDRIDGE
WOOLDRIDGE - Audrey M.
(nee Ziecker)
Age 85, of Hamburg, NY passed away on August 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Wooldridge; loving mother of Michael Wooldridge, Charlene (Mark) Kabel, Patrick Wooldridge and Linda (Walter) Obrochta; also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband; step-son, Charles Wooldridge; and a grandchild. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY 14141-1419
(716) 592-7822
