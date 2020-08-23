WOOLDRIDGE - Audrey M.
(nee Ziecker)
Age 85, of Hamburg, NY passed away on August 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Wooldridge; loving mother of Michael Wooldridge, Charlene (Mark) Kabel, Patrick Wooldridge and Linda (Walter) Obrochta; also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband; step-son, Charles Wooldridge; and a grandchild. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com