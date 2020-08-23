1/1
Bahman DARYANIAN Ph.D.
DARYANIAN - Bahman, PhD
Rochester, NY, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the age of 65. Predeceased by his parents, Hassan and Parvin. Bahman is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Gissou Azabdaftari. Bahman passed away on August 11, 2020, after losing a month long battle to complications from a heart attack. Born in Abadan, Iran, on January 27, 1955, he lived an incredible, full and adventurous life, overcoming the many difficulties he encountered along the way with success and dignity. Bahman successfully completed his Bachelor's, Master's and PhD programs in Mechanical Engineering at MIT followed by an MIT Master's program in Technology Policy, where he continuously amazed his peers and professors with depth of his knowledge and his distinguished intellectual abilities. Later he became a world class expert in sustainable energy. During the early 1990s, Bahman met the love of his life and his eternal soulmate, Dr. Gissou Azabdaftari. Married in 1993, they lived for each other and as one inseparable entity, for 27 years of a blessed marriage. Bahman loved his profession. Throughout his career, he was recognized with high profile awards for his many major breakthrough contributions, including recognitions from the Canadian Government. He changed the course of many students' and colleagues' careers by providing mentorship, advice and guidance. Bahman will be dearly missed and forever remembered for his many remarkable qualities, his sharp wit, his sense of humor, his love for animals and the incredible generosity with which he enriched the lives of his family, friends and colleagues. We will carry his memory in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers and to honor Bahman's memory, donations may be made to his favorite charity - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share a memory or send the family a condolence, please visit www.harrisfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul W. Harris Funeral Home
570 Kings Hwy South
Rochester, NY 14617
585-544-2041
