KUBERSKI - Barbara A.
(nee Bialy)
August 13, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of Frank J.; dear mother of Kenneth (Patricia), Karen (late John) Dougan and Keith (Theresa); loving grandmother of Jacob, Jared, Nicholas, Helen, Anna, Hayley, Megan, Nathan and Matthew; great-grandmother of Bernard; sister of Jessica and Dorothy. Visitation Sunday August 23, from 2-5 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Monday, August 24, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com