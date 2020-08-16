1/1
Barbara A. (Bialy) KUBERSKI
KUBERSKI - Barbara A.
(nee Bialy)
KUBERSKI - Barbara A. (nee Bialy) August 13, 2020, age 77. Beloved wife of Frank J.; dear mother of Kenneth (Patricia), Karen (late John) Dougan and Keith (Theresa); loving grandmother of Jacob, Jared, Nicholas, Helen, Anna, Hayley, Megan, Nathan and Matthew; great-grandmother of Bernard; sister of Jessica and Dorothy. Visitation Sunday August 23, from 2-5 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Monday, August 24, 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Martha Parish
August 16, 2020
We are heart broken at the loss of my mom.

Mom, your spirit will forever live on in our hearts. Thank you for instilling faith, values, courage & confidence in us. You are an amazing mother, grandmother & great grandmother.

We miss her already but of course is with our loved ones in Heaven.

Ken & Tricia
Kenneth & Patricia Kuberski
Son
August 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy
Paul Blaufuss , Charlotte NC
Friend
