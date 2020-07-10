ROBIDOUX-SHINER - Barbara A.
Of South Buffalo, NY, July 7, 2020.Beloved wife of the late Richard Shiner; dearest mother of Michael A. Rodriguez, David P. (Sandra) Rodriguez and Laura J. Zittle (Jeff); step-mother of Jason (Valerie) and Justin Shiner (Lily); grandmother of Hannah, Gabriella, David Jr., Travis, Tyler, Brandon and Brooke; daughter of the late William M. (Bede Ann) Robidoux and Barbara J. (Clifford) Geary; sister of William (Linda), Ronald (Debra), Leeann and the late David and Bernadette Robidoux, Dawn and James (Colleen) Geary; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com