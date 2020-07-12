BUSS - Barbara Carol

Age 76, went to her eternal home with the Lord on July 07, 2020 at her home in Forsyth, GA. She was a loving devoted wife to Jared E. Buss for 57 years and mother to her children, Jeffrey J. Buss and spouse Jane (Gibsonia, PA), Cheryl Ann Morris (Bradford Woods, PA) and Michael J. Buss and Spouse Meagan (Forsyth, GA). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Megan Buss, Alec Buss, Andrew Buss, Jared Morris, Michael Buss and Madison Buss; and her sister, Linda and Thomas Gormley of West Seneca, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Catherine Russ, her sister Judith Medeve, and her son-in-Law Donald Morris.

Barbara also lovingly referred to as "BB" attended high school in West Seneca and was a majorette and grew a passion for sports that she followed her entire life. BB was active in numerous Tennis centers, managing two, one in KoKomo, IN and another in Chattanooga, TN. She played in the WTA/ALTA competitively for over 18 years.

BB and her husband Jared shared a very busy and productive life living in several cities finding and growing friends throughout those years. She was not denied her spot in a career either, working as a Real Estate Agent in Cobb County, GA with the Harry Norman Realtors with the nickname "The Closer". She had a fond relationship every place she lived within the communities through friendships and sports. Over the years, her love of golf landed BB with memberships at many clubs where friendships were nurtured. Indian Hills Golf Club of Marietta GA, The Eagles Club, The Stonebriar Club of North Dallas, TX, The Treesdale Club of Mars, PA, and the Shadowood Club of Bonita Springs, FL. And closing this chapter of her life as member of the River Forest Club in Forsyth, GA.

She traveled in Mexico, Canada, Europe and attended a cooking school in Italy. BB was also a partner in several companies including J&B Properties LLC, Aurora Huts LLC (a family business of Pizza Huts in Pittsburgh PA); The French Market and Tavern/The Peach Pit & Grill with Three locations; Buss Market LLC; and Buss Brands LLC.

BB was vivacious and lived a full and active life. BB had a kind and generous spirit and found time to be a true follower of the Lord. Currently a member of the Hope Lutheran Church in Bonita Springs, FL.



Arrangements will be taken care by the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, NY 14052.

Due to COVID-19, service information will be announced later.

Hart's at the Cupola, HART'S MORTUARY AND CREMATION SERVICES, 6324 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210 has charge of local arrangements.







