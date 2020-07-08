1/1
Barbara J. GERKEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERKEN - Barbara J.
July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gordon J. Gerken; loving mother of Robert M. Gerken and Kathryn (Darryl) Brennan; cherished grandmother of Megan Gerken, Zachary Sigman, Benjamin Sigman and Dominick Brennan; sister of James Petty and late Diane Kruszka; reunited with her canine companion, Reba. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 11:30 AM, at St. John Vianney R.C. Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Condolences and directions available at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved