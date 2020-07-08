GERKEN - Barbara J.
July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gordon J. Gerken; loving mother of Robert M. Gerken and Kathryn (Darryl) Brennan; cherished grandmother of Megan Gerken, Zachary Sigman, Benjamin Sigman and Dominick Brennan; sister of James Petty and late Diane Kruszka; reunited with her canine companion, Reba. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 11:30 AM, at St. John Vianney R.C. Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park. Condolences and directions available at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com