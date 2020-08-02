1/1
Barbara J. PERRY
1974 - 2020
PERRY - Barbara J.
Age 46, of Strykersville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born June 24, 1974, in Buffalo to Nicholas A. (Donna T. Conrad) Perry of Strykersville. Barbara cared about people and she was always there to help anyone in need. Along with her parents, Barbara is survived by eight siblings, Theresa (Steven) Bernard of Arcade, Nicholas E. (Dawn) Perry III, Herbert (Rhonda) Perry, Earl Perry all of Strykersville, Mark Perry of North Java, Luke Perry of Java, Anna (Miguel) DeLoach of Adkins, TX, Regina Perry of Stillwater, OK; along with 13 nieces and nephews. There will be no prior calling hours. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sheldon Fire Company, 923 Centerline Road, Strykersville, NY 14145. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.marleyfuneralhome.com or for more information, call (585) 591-1212. Arrangements completed by MARLEY FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 135 Main Street Attica, New York 14011.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marley Funeral Home Inc
135 Main St
Attica, NY 14011
(585) 591-1212
