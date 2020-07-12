PLUNKETT - Barbara J.
(nee Buckley)
Of Amherst, entered into rest July 2, 2020; beloved wife of 61 years, to George Plunkett; devoted mother of Elizabeth (Brian) Hirtzel; Eileen (Bill) Marso and Mark Plunkett; cherished grandmother of Nicole Hirtzel, Ryan, Chelsea and Jack Marso and Danielle (Joe) Hall; great-grandmother of one on the way; dear sister of Ronald, Richard, and Anson Buckley. No prior visitation or services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com