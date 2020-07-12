1/1
Barbara J. (Buckley) PLUNKETT
PLUNKETT - Barbara J.
(nee Buckley)
Of Amherst, entered into rest July 2, 2020; beloved wife of 61 years, to George Plunkett; devoted mother of Elizabeth (Brian) Hirtzel; Eileen (Bill) Marso and Mark Plunkett; cherished grandmother of Nicole Hirtzel, Ryan, Chelsea and Jack Marso and Danielle (Joe) Hall; great-grandmother of one on the way; dear sister of Ronald, Richard, and Anson Buckley. No prior visitation or services. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
