Barbara M. (Wrobel) SUMMERS
SUMMERS - Barbara M.
(nee Wrobel)
July 14, 2020, of Buffalo, cherished wife of Edward J. Summers Jr; selfless and beloved mother of Linda (late Joseph) Krawczyk, Jacqueline (John) Weeks, Shawn and the late Daniel Summers; loving grandmother of Emma (Jon Hyers) Weeks, Phillip Weeks and Daniel Summers; precious sister of Joan (Rick) Frank, Mary (Ron) Sardes and the late Theresa (Edward) Eckert; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family present Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 9 AM, in Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Site), 1901 South Park Ave. at Tifft St. Kindly assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. A special thank you to niece Nicole Andriaccio for all of her loving facilitative assistance. Barbara was a Board of Election's Inspector, also known as the "cookie lady" at South Park High School and Cook at Herman Badillo School.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 16, 2020.
