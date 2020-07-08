Miller - Barbara "Bobbie"
Rocky Mount, NC, age 85, formerly of Jamestown, NY, and Buffalo, NY. Passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. She was born in Buffalo, NY, on November 29, 1934, the daughter of the late William and Emma Carlson. In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by a son, Scott William Miller, and a brother, William Carlson, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 66 years, Archie Miller of Cary, NC; daughter, Alison Linske and husband, Kurt of Guilford, CT; son, Matthew Miller and wife, Laura of Raleigh, NC; daughter-in-law, Alexis Miller of Apex, NC; grandchildren, Luke Linske and wife, Kai of Mineral, VA, Garrett Linske and wife, Megan of Durham, CT, Elizabeth Linske of Washington, DC, Leo Miller of Raleigh, NC, Isobel Miller, and Alison Miller both of Apex, NC; great grandchildren, Celia and Lillian Linske, and Archie Linske; and a sister, Signe Ulrich of Orchard Park, NY. She also leaves behind her favorite yellow lab, Blondie. A memorial service will be held at a later date for family members and friends. Bobbie graduated from West Seneca High School in NY, where she won the Babe Ruth Award for sportsmanship and academics and was prom queen her senior year. She attended Buffalo State Teachers College before falling in love with Archie. They were married in April of 1954. Bobbie was a great bowler and played in a woman's league along with a couples league with her husband. She enjoyed playing piano, scrabble and always did the morning crossword puzzle. Bobbie loved spending family vacations at Martha's Vineyard, Cape Hatteras and Topsail Beach, NC. She loved to entertain family and friends. Bobbie always had a beautiful home and had a knack for decorating. Her sister Signe was her best friend and along with Signe's husband John, the four were inseparable, even moving south together from western NY to NC in the late 1980's. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S. Circle Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, Memorial Fund in memory of Barbara Miller.