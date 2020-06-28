Barbara Mills SHINE
Age 71, died peacefully on June 23, 2020, at Hospice and Palliative Care in Buffalo, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She is survived by her devoted husband Laurence Shine; loving sisters Debbie Wachowicz, Jackie Fisher and Darcy Flynn; cherished aunt to five nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and three great-nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Palliative Care, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
