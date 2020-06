SHINE - Barbara MillsAge 71, died peacefully on June 23, 2020, at Hospice and Palliative Care in Buffalo, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She is survived by her devoted husband Laurence Shine; loving sisters Debbie Wachowicz, Jackie Fisher and Darcy Flynn; cherished aunt to five nieces, two nephews, two great-nieces and three great-nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Palliative Care, 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com