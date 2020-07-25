1/1
Barney F. SMITH Jr.
SMITH - Barney F., Jr.
Age 79, of North Tonawanda, went to be with his Lord on July 23, 2020, following a brief illness and surrounded by his family at his home. Barney was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran. He had worked as a foreman for General Motors for 39 years, retiring in 2004. He served as an Elder at St. Matthew Lutheran Church for many years and enjoyed serving as a custodian at St. Matthew for 11 years. He loved golfing and loved spending time being around his family. Beloved husband of Naurene (Cousineau) Smith; dear father of Deborah (Steve Crane) Eigo, Tammy (Danny) Brosius, Barney (Cathy) Smith III, Joshua (Erin) Smith, Jacob (Tracy) Smith, Nicole (Andrew) Sonier-Graber, Shelby (Adam) Roehrig, Brandon (Alexa) Smith, Skylar-Rose Smith and the late Terry Dychowski; grandfather of 29 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother of Pat (Ted) Chrzanowski, Ronald (late Robin) Smith, Florence (late Mike) Bellreng and the late William Andrukalic; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. (at Ward Rd.) in North Tonawanda, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Due to current circumstances, social distancing and masks will be required to adhere with current regulations. Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 AM from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Dr., North Tonawanda. Interment will be in St. Matthew Cemetery. If so desired memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Please share your condolences online at www.frettholdfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Barney and I worked together at GM Tonawanda Engine. This man never gave up.
Barney always found a way to succeed. I learned some unbelievable lessons from him and will never forget. There will never be another like him, a self made man. And always a smile and a joke to make the day good. RIP brother you earned it. Engine Mike
Mike Knop
Coworker
