Beatrice M. (Proefrock) PIGNATORA
PIGNATORA - Beatrice M.
(nee Proefrock)
Age 98, of North Tonawanda, August 9, 2020, at her residence. Beloved wife of the late John Pignatora; dear mother of Jeffrey Pignatora of North Tonawanda, and Karen (William) White of Erie, PA; grandmother of Brandon, Justin and Brianna Burkett; sister of the late Glenwood and Keith Proefrock, Lucille Henry and Pearl Reif; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Beatrice was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda. She enjoyed Friday night bingo and going on bus trips with her husband. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, on Wednesday from 10 AM to 12 noon. A funeral service will be held at noon. The Rev. Kenneth Craig will officiate. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CUREPSP or Niagara Hospice. Guest register available online at
www.FrettholdFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-2610
