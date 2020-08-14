YOUNGMAN - Becky S.
Age 55, passed away suddenly on August 9, 2020. Devoted mother of Amanda (Daniel) Farrell and Nicole (Christopher) Madden; loving grandmother of Nathan and Alexander Farrell; survived by significant other Ronald Robbins; daughter of the late Richard Wagner and late Sharon Pendergast; dear sister of Billy (Beth) Wagner, Mark (E. Lynne) Wagner, Dennis (Peggy) Wagner, April (John) Hughes, Melody (Oliver) Alicia and the late Rick Wagner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home). Restrictions due to the current health situation will be in place. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Becky's honor may be made to Feed More Foundation of WNY. Please share your condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com