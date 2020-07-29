1/
Bernadette RADOMSKI
RADOMSKI - Bernadette
Died peacefully July 26, 2020, at Brookdale Niagara Retirement Community where she lived for the past 4 years. She was 74 years old. Born in Buffalo, NY, to parents Nelson and Dorothea Stoll on September 4, 1946, Bernie enjoyed attending her eight grandchildren's sports and other activities. She is survived by sister Carol Muir; brother Conrad (Karen) Stoll; sister-in-law Edna Stoll; children, Cheryl Gerfin, Lisa Sorri, Ron (Justine) Sorri and Dee Dlugokinski; and grandchildren Marc and David Gerfin, Andrew and Kaleigh Cleveland, Allison and Jason Sorri and Jack and Joe Dlugokinski. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, NY 14068, Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10 AM. Bernie's body is being donated to UB for research. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/stpiusxrcc



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 29, 2020.
