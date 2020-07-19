WEBER - Bernard J.
Of Elma, NY, July 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janet J. (Peters) Weber; dearest father of Eric (Jean), Gregory (Betty), and the late Timothy Weber; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Marie (late Edward) Frontera. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 AM, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Rice and Seneca St. (Springbrook, NY). Please assemble in church. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com