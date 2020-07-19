1/1
Bernard L. "Benny" DROZDOWSKI
DROZDOWSKI - Bernard L. "Benny"
July 17, 2020, age 89, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine M. (nee Zmuda) Drozdowski; dearest father of Justine (Vinnie) Alessandra and Jack Drozdowski; dear grandfather of Sabrina Alessandra and Noelle Alessandra (Michael Geiger); great-grandfather of Brayden, Cole, Maximus and Mathias; son of the late Walter and Lottie (nee Glowicki) Drozdowski; predeceased by nine brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday (Today) from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (South of Como Park Blvd., Depew), where funeral services will be held Monday at 9:15 AM and from Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mr. Drozdowski was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a retiree of the Town of Cheektowaga. Flowers gratefully declined.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
