Bernard L. "Bernie" RUSINIAK Sr.
RUSINIAK - Bernard L., Sr.
"Bernie" "B1"
August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Nazzarett) Rusiniak; dear father of Bernard L. "B2" (Diane) Rusiniak, Jr. and the late Bonnie Rusiniak; adored grandfather of Leanne (Daniel) Marks, Bernie "B3" (Melanie) Rusiniak and Daniel Rusiniak; great-grandfather of Madelyn and Clara; brother of the late Louise (late Matthew) Kozoduj; survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Service private. Mr. Rusiniak was the founder of Rusiniak's Service, established in 1949. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY 14227
(716) 893-3620
