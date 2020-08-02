JOHNSON - Bernard T.
July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois Johnson (nee Schmitz); father of Derek (Jennifer); grandfather to Niklas, Aaron and Ethan; brother of James, Jeri Lynn, Gayle, the late Eric, and the late Joe; also survived by brothers and sister-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Francis Dr., at 9:30 AM. Mr. Johnson was an Air Force veteran during the Vietnam Conflict. Mr. Johnson also participated in the UB Anatomical Gift Program. Memorials may be made to The Huntington's Disease Foundation at www.huntingtonsdiseasefoundation.org