1/
Bernard T. JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON - Bernard T.
July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois Johnson (nee Schmitz); father of Derek (Jennifer); grandfather to Niklas, Aaron and Ethan; brother of James, Jeri Lynn, Gayle, the late Eric, and the late Joe; also survived by brothers and sister-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, St. Francis Dr., at 9:30 AM. Mr. Johnson was an Air Force veteran during the Vietnam Conflict. Mr. Johnson also participated in the UB Anatomical Gift Program. Memorials may be made to The Huntington's Disease Foundation at www.huntingtonsdiseasefoundation.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved