LAWSON - Bernice
(nee Chenshaw)
July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Junior C. Lawson; mother of Patricia Bloom, Janet (Michael) Sturdivant, and the late Wayne and Rodney (survived by Roseann) Jenkins: grandmother of six, great-grandmother of ten, and great-great-grandmother of 13; also survived by her devoted god-daughter Helen (Willie) Coleman and her family. Predeceased by her parents, three sisters, and one niece. The family will be present Thursday, from 11 AM to 12 PM, at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware (near West Ferry), where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at Bernice's Tribute Page at www.Amigone.com